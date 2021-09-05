Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.23

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.23 ($20.27) and traded as low as €17.20 ($20.24). Aumann shares last traded at €18.02 ($21.20), with a volume of 19,499 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Aumann alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $264.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.83.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.