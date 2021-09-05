Insider Buying: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Director Acquires $122,500.00 in Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 10,000 shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $14.06 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

