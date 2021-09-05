Insider Buying: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Purchases 412,121 Shares of Stock

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) insider Frank Condella acquired 412,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$136,824.17 ($97,731.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

