Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells $111,510.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

