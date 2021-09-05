Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

