Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $220.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

