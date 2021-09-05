Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.50 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 527.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,559 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

