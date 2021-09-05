American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 191,036 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.31% of Perficient worth $34,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $121.67 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $121.97. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

