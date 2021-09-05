Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 248.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.