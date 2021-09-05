Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

