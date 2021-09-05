MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $475.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

