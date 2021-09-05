Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.89.

SMG stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.32.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

