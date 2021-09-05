American Century Companies Inc. Has $37.12 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

