Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

