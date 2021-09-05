American Century Companies Inc. Has $39.92 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,586 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

