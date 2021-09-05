American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 989,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Ternium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Ternium by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of TX stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

