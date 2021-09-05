PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 388 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

