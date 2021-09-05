$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report sales of $120.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.