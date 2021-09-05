4,682 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

