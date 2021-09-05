Bbva USA Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

