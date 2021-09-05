PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

