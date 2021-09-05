Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

