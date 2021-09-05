US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 60.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

