US Bancorp DE Sells 49,712 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $68.05 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.