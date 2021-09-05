Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $62.88 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

