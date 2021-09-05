Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $148,200.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STOK opened at $25.35 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $931.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

