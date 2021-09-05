Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 5,714 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,463.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

CGEM opened at $28.95 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

