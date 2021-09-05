John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of -2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

