Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $410.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

