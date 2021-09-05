Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CPF opened at $24.59 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $693.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

