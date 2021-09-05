US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,196. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 62.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

