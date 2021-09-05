Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

