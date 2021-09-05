Reviewing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.19 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advantage Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

