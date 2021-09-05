Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of IDEX worth $68,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.43. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

