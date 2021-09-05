PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,741 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $112.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81.

