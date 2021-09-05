Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.02

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €179.02 ($210.61) and traded as high as €192.75 ($226.76). Capgemini shares last traded at €191.45 ($225.24), with a volume of 164,413 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €179.02 and its 200-day moving average is €159.17.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

