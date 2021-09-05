Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.27. Defense Metals shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 394,122 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

