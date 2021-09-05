OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $421,472.30 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSIS opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $102.24.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
