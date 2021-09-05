OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $421,472.30 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSIS opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

