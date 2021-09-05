FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 14,034 shares traded.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.