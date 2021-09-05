Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.89. 291,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 142,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.33. The company has a market cap of C$474.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

