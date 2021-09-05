Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $383,689.53 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.04 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

