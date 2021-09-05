Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as low as C$2.60. Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 258,371 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total transaction of C$573,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,385,657.03.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.