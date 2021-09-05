DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 958 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 459,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

SNA opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average is $228.86. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

