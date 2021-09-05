75,000 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

