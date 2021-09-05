Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

