DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 5,590 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

