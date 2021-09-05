Reviewing Hycroft Mining (HYMC) and Its Peers

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hycroft Mining to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.52 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.53 billion $190.36 million 1.66

Hycroft Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 769 3373 3635 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hycroft Mining rivals beat Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.