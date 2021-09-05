Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,452,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,218,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.