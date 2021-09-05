DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 156,349 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $209,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

NYSE:GFL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.