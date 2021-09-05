Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,895.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,425.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

